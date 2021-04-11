Harrison High School Announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Harrison High School has announced its 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class. This year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:
Greg Fenner ’67 - football, basketball
Kevin Eastridge ’72 - football, CC, basketball, track
Tony Suggs ’75 - football, track
Scott Marsh ’82 - football
Defferen Jones ’83 - football, basketball, track
Jennifer (Allen) Raibley ’83 - tennis
Brad Brownell ’87 - soccer, basketball
Chris Lowery ’90 - basketball
Natalie Bradley ’94 - soccer
Jared Williams ’97 - football, wrestling
Drew Cole ’98 - soccer
Jo Ann Rawlings (Head Coach) - track, volleyball, gymnastics
“This class is amazing. As you look at the rich athletic history of our fine institution, these twelve individuals (eleven athletes and one head coach) exemplify all the many proud things that make Harrison such a wonderful school—on and off the athletic fields,” said Ben Shoulders, Athletic Hall of Fame Chair.
“It is an honor to celebrate the Athletic HOF class of 2021. Their contribution to the legacy of Harrison High School Athletics, both on and off the field, is astonishing. I am really looking forward to celebrating them in August,” said Andre Thomas, Harrison High School Athletic Director.
The Harrison High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is compromised of eight individuals; Ben Shoulders; Chair, Andre Thomas; Director of Athletics, Josh Heldt, Bryan Speer, Greg Charnes, Brad Spencer, Tristian Gregory and Jonathan Lee.
The Hall of Fame induction is every three years and commenced in 2012; this is the fourth Athletic Hall of Fame class (2012, 2015, 2018, 2021). The ceremony will take place at the Crescent Room on Friday, August 27th with doors opening at 4:30pm. Tickets are available at the Harrison Athletic Department at 812-477-1046 Ext. 77011. $30/ticket or $50/couple or $200/family (up to 8) (includes game ticket). The inductees will then be honored at halftime of the Harrison Warriors vs Jasper Wildcats football game that evening at Romain Stadium. Kickoff is at 7pm CST.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.