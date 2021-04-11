Harrison High School Announces 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

The Hall of Fame induction is every three years and commenced in 2012; this is the fourth Athletic Hall of Fame class (2012, 2015, 2018, 2021). The ceremony will take place at the Crescent Room on Friday, August 27th with doors opening at 4:30pm. Tickets are available at the Harrison Athletic Department at 812-477-1046 Ext. 77011. $30/ticket or $50/couple or $200/family (up to 8) (includes game ticket). The inductees will then be honored at halftime of the Harrison Warriors vs Jasper Wildcats football game that evening at Romain Stadium. Kickoff is at 7pm CST.