Evansville woman facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail facing multiple charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
Deputies say they noticed a car near the intersection of Old Business 41 and E. Diamond Ave. merge all the way into the left turn lane without signaling the lane change at 12:40 a.m.
That’s when deputies say they ran the license plate on the vehicle, which came back as Kelley Fussner, an alias for 34-year-old Kelley Brand.
Court documents show Brand has an active felony warrant for manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The documents state deputies stopped the vehicle in the Marathon gas station parking lot on Stringtown Rd. and Diamond Ave.
Deputies asked Brand to step out of the vehicle and she did.
While deputies were searching Brand, court documents state she told them she had a 40 caliber on her. Deputies tell 14 News she does not have a carry permit.
Deputies say Brand was wearing a lanyard that had two containers containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.
During an inventory of the vehicle, deputies say they found numerous items indicating that Brand was dealing illegal narcotics.
Court documents show deputies found 16.4 grams of cocaine, 20.5 grams of methamphetamine, three glass pipes containing burnt residue on them, a black plastic tube that had 78 blue oval pills that identified as Alprazolam, 549 rounds of ammunition and 16 magazines for firearms in the vehicle.
14 News is working to get more information on the felony warrant manslaughter charge.
Brand is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with the following from this incident.
- Dealing methamphetamine
- Dealing cocaine
- Possession of a schedule 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of a handgun without a license
