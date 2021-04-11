Evansville woman facing multiple charges after fleeing from Henderson police

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail on multiple charges after fleeing from Henderson police Saturday morning.
HPD says officers tried to make a traffic stop at the intersection of South Green and Chestnut St. for a vehicle driving without any headlights on and driving down the center lane, but the vehicle did not stop.
We are told the vehicle was then located in the 400 block of 2nd St. That’s when police say 61-year-old Starla Cobb tried to run an officer off the roadway and tried to ram his vehicle.
Police tell 14 News Cobb continued to flee from officers, causing officers to set up spike strips. We are told the spike strips punctured both front tires and Cobb was then arrested in the 300 block of North Green St.
Cob is charged with the following.
- Fleeing or evading police 1st degree
- Wanton endangerment 1st degree-police officer
- Wanton endangerment 1st degree
- Failure to illuminate headlights
- No registration plates
- Reckless driving
- No operators-moped license
- Improperly on left side of road
