Affidavit: Man threatens woman’s life over 2 mopeds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on multiple charges after an incident Saturday.
Officers say they received a call about a stolen vehicle in progress just after 9:10 p.m. That’s when police say they responded to the 700 block of Cherry St.
Police say they were informed that 32-year-old Cory Quesinberry confined the victim to her own residence, pistol-whipped her with a black handgun and demanded that she sign over the two mopeds that she owned or he would kill her.
According to court documents, the victim woke up early Saturday morning and realized Quesinberry got into her residence. Documents show she told police she remembers locking the door and placing a chair in front of it.
We are told the victim left the residence and returned around 6:30 p.m. When asking Quesinberry when he was leaving, police say he got upset with the victim and started damaging her property.
That’s when authorities say Quesinberry confined the victim to her room, smashed her cell phone and threatened to kill her if she didn’t sign over the mopeds. Court documents reveal the victim signed the mopeds over for $100 because she was terrified.
Before Quesinberry left the residence, police say the victim told them she thought he grabbed her phone and a camouflage backpack containing a tablet and other electronic devices.
Police say they found Quesinberry and one other person at the Marathon gas station on SE 8th St. with the two mopeds and two backpacks. Both men agreed to talk to officers.
According to police, Quesinberry gave officers consent to search his backpack, which contained a black airsoft handgun and the written bill of sale that the victim filled out. When officers asked who owned the camouflage backpack, Quesinberry told police it was the victims.
Both men were taken to EPD headquarters for questioning, but it was later determined Quesinberry was the only one involved in this incident.
Police tell 14 News that Quesinberry was acting erratic and later kicked a hole in the drywall in the interviewing room.
Quesinberry is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges.
- Confinement with a deadly weapon
- Robbery with a deadly weapon
- Battery committed with a deadly weapon
- Intimidation with a deadly weapon
- Auto theft
- 2 counts of criminal mischief
