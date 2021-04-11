Affidavit: Man stabbed 2 times during fight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An assault in progress call lands one Evansville man in jail after going to the hospital just after midnight Sunday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of E. Delaware St. just before 12:10 a.m.
Police say the victim arrived at a friend’s house when 32-year-old Taurean Preston approached the victim in an aggressive manner and reportedly bit her in the face.
Court documents show Preston reportedly threw the victim to the ground a few times, struck her with a closed fist and threatened to kill her.
According to police, when Preston threw the victim down a second time, she hit her head on a brick in the front yard and pulled a knife out from her pocket.
Court documents state out of fear for her safety, the victim stabbed Preston. When he tried to punch the victim again, he fell down, but police say the victim stabbed him a second time.
EPD spoke to witnesses who say they say Preston push the victim down. One witness told police, “Preston pushed the victim so hard it looked like Superman flying through the air.”
Officers say they found nine grams of marijuana on Preston.
We are told Preston was taken to Deaconess Midtown to be treated for his wounds, and the victim had a large bump on her head but refused medical attention from AMR.
Preston is charged with battery causing serious bodily injury, intimidation and possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.