USI women’s soccer dominates Lindenwood in 1-0 win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer recorded a dominating 1-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over visiting Lindenwood University Friday afternoon at Strassweg Field.
Senior forward Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri) scored the game’s lone goal in the 25th minute after senior forward/midfielder Taylor McCormick (Rapid City, South Dakota) crossed a ball into the box that found sophomore forward Taylor Hall (Grayson, Kentucky). Hall headed the ball to Winter, who found the back of the net to give the Eagles the 1-0 advantage.
USI (10-2-0, 10-2-0 GLVC), which secured a top-four spot in the GLVC Tournament and the right to host a first-round game with the win, controlled the pace of the game from start to finish as it outshot the Lions, 25-2, and held a 17-1 advantage in corner kick attempts. The Eagles also held an 8-1 edge in shots on goal as well as a 53-37 advantage in time-of-possession.
Lindenwood (8-2-3, 8-2-3 GLVC) got its first corner kick with less than four minutes to play in regulation but was unable to get a shot off.
Between the posts, sophomore goalie Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) had a save en route to her eighth shutout of the year and 20th of her career—she needs one more shutout to tie Stephanie Bodamer for second all-time at USI and eight more to pass Angie Gries for first-place.
The Eagles conclude their 2020-21 regular-season home schedule Sunday at 2:30 p.m. when they take on the University of Missouri-St. Louis in a GLVC match at Strassweg Field. The Tritons (4-4-3, 4-4-3 GLVC) are visiting No. 8 and GLVC-front-runner McKendree University Friday evening.
Notes: The GLVC standings are being determined by points this season, with a team earning three points for a win and one point for a tie…USI’s win gives the Eagles 30 points for an average 2.5 points per contest.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
