USI women’s soccer dominates Lindenwood in 1-0 win

USI (10-2-0, 10-2-0 GLVC), which secured a top-four spot in the GLVC Tournament and the right to host a first-round game with the win, controlled the pace of the game from start to finish as it outshot the Lions, 25-2, and held a 17-1 advantage in corner kick attempts. The Eagles also held an 8-1 edge in shots on goal as well as a 53-37 advantage in time-of-possession.