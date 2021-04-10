KSP: 2 taken to hospital after chase in western Ky.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a chase in western Kentucky.
According to Kentucky State Police, an officer saw a vehicle that was speeding and traveling east on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Central City.
When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, KSP says the driver who was later identified as 20-year-old Michael Blalock, of Falls of Rough, refused to stop.
The chase continued into McLean County where KSP says Blalock lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to overturn.
We are told Blalock was life-flighted to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are still investigating and charges are pending at this time.
