Police: Man taken to hospital after fight at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight on Franklin St. Friday.
Officers responded to Sportsman’s Grille & Billiards in reference to a fight in progress around 3 p.m.
Police say when they arrived, the victim was at Franklin Street Tavern bleeding from the mouth and swollen from the left side of his face.
The victim told police that a known man groped him inside the bar so the victim confronted the man. Police say while the victim started getting loud, an employee at Sportsman’s told him he needed to leave.
The media report shows the victim started walking out the back door while talking on the phone when an unknown man attacked the victim, striking the victim multiple times in the face.
We are told a bouncer from a nearby bar ran over to help break up the fight. When the victim ran across the street to call 911, police say the suspects left and were not located.
The media report states the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and a case number was given to him.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.