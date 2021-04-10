Police investigating after juvenile shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after they say a juvenile was shot in the neck.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Woodland Drive early Saturday morning.
Police say an investigation revealed that 24-year-old Jacob Willingham was the suspect. They say Willingham was interviewed and arrested for 2nd-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
We are told the victim is in critical but stable condition at this time.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call Detective Isonhood at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.