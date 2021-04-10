Newburgh woman celebrates 91st birthday with family after year of isolation due to COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A very special birthday celebration was held on Saturday for one Newburgh woman.
One year ago, 14 News was in attendance to help celebrate Helen Miller’s 90th birthday. On Saturday, she turned 91 years old.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller’s birthday last year was celebrated through the window of the assisted living facility she resided in. Two weeks later, she contracted the virus but was able to beat it.
John Schutz, Miller’s son-in-law, says she has been isolated in her room for a year. However, she left her room on Saturday to celebrate her big day.
“See my heart? I had to take two heart pills before I left because I was so excited,” Miller said.
“On purpose, we drove down roads with flowers and trees and stuff like that, which she hasn’t seen, we kind of forget,” Schutz said. “She’s been isolated. and she was smiling and laughing the whole time and says you don’t know what it’s like to sit in there with four walls for a year and that’s all you see, and to see flowers and birds and trees and squirrels and things like that.”
The surprises kept coming for Miller as her family even brought Miller’s 95-year-old boyfriend to the party. They hadn’t seen each other in more than a year.
His present to her? He sang her a love song.
