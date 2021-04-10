Multi-department investigation lands 2 in jail on several drug charges

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are in jail on multiple drug charges after a multi-department investigation.
During an investigation, Indiana State Police say methamphetamine was purchased from 22-year-old Savannah Jo Huff at Motel 6 in Dale. That’s when authorities obtained a search warrant for her room and vehicle.
Troopers say further investigation revealed that a search warrant was also obtained for a vehicle and room rented by 46-year-old Chad Wininger. It was later determined that Huff and Wininger were staying together.
According to troopers, 89.5 grams of methamphetamine, 154.2 grams of marijuana, 668.5 Xanax pills, LSD, molly, other controlled substances, digital scales, numerous smoking pipes, other items of drug paraphernalia and $2,232 in cash was found during the execution of the search warrant for the second room.
We are told that Wininger was also on parole.
Wininger and Huff were taken to the Spencer County Jail.
Wininger is charged with the following.
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 3 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance, A Misdemeanor
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, A Misdmeanor
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor
Huff is charged with the following.
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony (2 Counts)
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony (2 Counts)
- Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 3 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony (2 Counts)
- Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance, A Misdemeanor
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, A Misdmeanor
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor
