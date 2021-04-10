Ind. reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,380 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 697,533 confirmed cases and 12,733 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight in Warrick County, three in Dubois County, one in Spencer, Gibson, Perry and Posey counties.
There are no new deaths reported in our area of Indiana.
Dubois County has released gathering guidelines now that Gov. Holcomb has left that up to local officials.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone, can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,931 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,052 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,657 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,785 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,673 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,249 cases, 88 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,267 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,296 cases, 34 deaths
