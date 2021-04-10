Henderson Co. GBB advances to state semifinals with blowout win over Russell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County girls basketball team pulled away early in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament, earning a 64-53 win over Russell on Friday.
Henderson County senior Sadie Wurth led all scorers with a game-high 27 points, while dishing out six assists in the process.
“It is very hard to stay focused, but I know I got to do it for my team and for myself,” Wurth said. “I wanted this moment bad and even if my shots aren’t falling, I can do other things to help us win the game.”
Fellow senior M’Kyra Dixon also made her presence felt against the Red Devils, controlling the glass and securing 11 rebounds.
Henderson County is now set for a rematch on Saturday with Marshall County, who beat the Lady Colonels on a last-second shot in a 46-45 victory back in February.
“It feels great - it feels satisfying to know that we’re going to be in this position to get the chance to win a state title,” Henderson County head coach Jeff Haile said. “Not a lot of teams get this chance, there’s four that do. We’re one of them. We’re proud of that, but we can’t be finished yet. We have to get rest tonight, come out and get ready to play tomorrow.”
Henderson County (20-4) and Marshall County (24-2) are slated to tip off at 1 p.m. CST on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.