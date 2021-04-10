Health officials report 4 new COVID-19 cases in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Saturday, Illinois health officials reported four new coronavirus cases in local counties.
Health officials say there are two new cases in White County and one in Wayne and Edwards counties.
The state now has had 1,276,830 total confirmed cases and 21,489
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On April 12, all residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,720 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,661 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,340 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 544 cases, 12 deaths
