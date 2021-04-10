Green River District reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 33 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
Of those new cases, health officials say 20 are in Daviess County, eight in Henderson County, two in Ohio County and one in McLean, Union and Webster counties.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 21,005 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. Health officials say 18,893 cases have recovered.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,033 cases, 175 deaths, 9,103 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,854 cases, 58 deaths, 2,783 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,451 cases, 55 deaths, 2,220 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,419 cases, 72 deaths, 3,875 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,182 cases, 19 deaths, 1,037 recovered
- McLean Co. - 846 cases, 28 deaths, 773 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,258 cases, 15 deaths, 1,151 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 816 cases, 16 deaths, 732 recovered
