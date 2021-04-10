Girls Scouts of SW Indiana presents ‘Women of Distinction’ awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana is honoring women that make a difference in the Tri-State.
The organization hosted the annual Women of Distinction award ceremony on Friday afternoon.
Elisabet Sena-Martin from the Transformative Learning Collaborative was presented the “Rising Star” award.
This year’s winner for the “Woman of Distinction” award was Lori Sutton from Berry Global.
“I’m a firm believer in God gives us all unique talents, and just because you see ‘me’ moving forward, doesn’t mean that ‘you’ can’t accomplish those same things,” Sutton said. “I really feel like, especially talking to girls and young women, you are unique. One person’s definition of success is not the only definition of success.”
Deaconess Health System was presented with the “Advancing Women Company of the Year” award.
