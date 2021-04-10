Evansville woman accused of trying to run over woman with a vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail on a criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon charge.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Enlow Ave. for a fight in progress in which police say someone heard someone yelling they were getting a gun.
When officers arrived, they say they saw two vehicles trying to leave the area while a group of people were pointing at the cars and yelling that they were involved.
Court documents state the victim told police 27-year-old Alexus Bennett and a man came to the residence and started arguing with the victim and others who were there. That’s when police say everyone started hitting each other.
The victim was standing near the rear of a vehicle when police say Bennett got in her vehicle and started driving toward the victim, causing her to jump out of the way so she wouldn’t get hit. That’s when police say Bennett hit the rear bumper of a parked vehicle.
We are told officers arrived as Bennett was backing up to leave the area.
Bennet is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash
