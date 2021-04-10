Evansville man purchases 133-year-old Princeton building to renovate

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Lucas Neuffer, an Evansville-based real estate developer, bought the property on 118 State Street with plans to renovate it.
He said that old buildings are his passion.
“I think I almost have a feeling of sorrow for them,” Neuffer said. “I like to come in and kind of put them where they need to be.”
So when he saw the state of the building, which sits right in the center of town, Neuffer told his friend he thought he could help.
”He said, ‘If you want to do something about it, you should talk to the mayor.’ So I thought, ‘Well maybe I will talk to the mayor,’” he explained.
With the mayor, they convinced the previous owner to sell it to him.
Neuffer said the whole project is coming out of his own pocket.
He purchased the property on Wednesday.
By Thursday night, his crews had repaired a roof cave-in that was caused by wind damage.
He said the work is hard and it isn’t cheap, but for a building that’s been around since the 1887, the effort is worth it.
”I more so want to save the buildings,” Neuffer said. “If I wanted to make millions of dollars, I’d buy a new development.”
He said although he wants the place to have modern comforts, it’s the history that keeps the heart of Princeton beating.
Neuffer has also been working on the Historic Steele House in Princeton since last year.
