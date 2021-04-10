Breezy with scattered rain possible again Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a windy day across the Tri-State with gusts over 30 mph at times. We have also had scattered showers on and off throughout the day today. That is all due to a low pressure system spinning off to our northwest.
As the center of that system pushes through northern Illinois and Indiana into the Great Lakes Region, we will get clipped by the southern edge of the rain late tonight and into the day on Sunday.
Many folks in western Kentucky will probably stay dry, but scattered showers are possible along and north of the Ohio River and seem likely north of I-64. The best chance for rain will be Sunday morning, but that rain could linger on through Sunday afternoon for those of you on the north-northeastern end of the Tri-State.
The differing weather conditions will obviously impact the temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. I think most of us will see highs somewhere in the mid to upper 60s Sunday, but it will likely be a few degrees cooler to the north where the rain will hang around a little longer, and portions of western Kentucky may break into the low 70s as the clouds begin to clear there Sunday afternoon.
One thing I can say for our entire region tomorrow is that it will still be breezy. Winds will be from the west-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
As this low pressure system moves out, our skies will clear and the winds will die down Sunday night. Low temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and high temperatures in the low 70s. A couple of isolated showers may pop up Monday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves through our region, but most of us will stay dry.
The rest of the week looks fairly quiet with mostly sunny and dry conditions and seasonable high temperatures in the mid 60s.
