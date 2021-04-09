Warm and breezy today, rain likely overnight into Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will see some clouds on and off throughout the day, but there will still be plenty of sunshine breaking through. Today will be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The sunshine and southerly winds will work together to push our temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may pop up throughout the day, especially later this afternoon and evening, but I think many of us will stay dry until later tonight.