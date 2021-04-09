Warm and breezy today, rain likely overnight into Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will see some clouds on and off throughout the day, but there will still be plenty of sunshine breaking through. Today will be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The sunshine and southerly winds will work together to push our temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms may pop up throughout the day, especially later this afternoon and evening, but I think many of us will stay dry until later tonight.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible, overnight and through Saturday morning as a low pressure system moves through our region. Saturday will also be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 12 to 18 mph and gusts up to 32 mph.
Our rain chances will start to taper off Saturday afternoon. We may still see a few wrap-around showers on the backside of that low pressure system Saturday night into Sunday morning, but Sunday is looking mainly dry with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A cold front will bring us another chance of rain Monday evening, but right now it looks like that system will struggle to get enough moisture to provide any widespread rain. It will, however, usher in some cooler air from the northwest.
High temperatures will be in the low 70s Monday but will drop back into the mid 60s Tuesday through Thursday, which is more seasonable for this time of year.
