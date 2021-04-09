Volunteers needed to help clean Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Blue Grass Fish and Wildlife Area on New Harmony Road in Warrick County.
DNR officials and friends of the Blue Grass area will be there at 9 Saturday morning.
It’s a good chance for anyone to learn how the group plans to preserve the wildlife area for the future.
Officials say some of the projects they’re working on include a boat dock, more nesting locations and hiking trails.
They’re also raffling off a kayak.
All funds will go to fix up the property.
