Tri-State educators planning to rally for fair funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers from Gibson, Pike, Posey and Vanderburgh counties will gather for a “Fair Funding Rally” Saturday in Evansville.
It’s part of their “Red for Ed Week of Action.”
That rally is happening at the Four Freedoms Monument starting at 11 a.m.
Several teachers, including Indiana State Teacher Association’s President, Keith Gambill, plan to speak.
Educators are calling on state legislators for fair funding for public schools, which they say is not part of the state’s proposed budget.
