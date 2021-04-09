The Salvation Army holding War on Hunger event to raise money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is gearing up to feed local families, but they need the community’s help.
Their goal is to raise $60,000 Friday.
This money will help The Salvation Army stock the shelves of their food pantry and fund the soup kitchen, which is especially important after a year like we’ve had.
In 2020, The Salvation Army says they served over 580,000 meals in the Evansville region. Over 12,000 boxes of food were packed up for families during five different drives through food pantry events.
Keeping the pantry stocked and soup kitchen going takes money and donations, and that’s where the community comes in.
You can head to The Evansville Salvation Army website, click donate and then select the amount.
The Salvation Army says they’ve already reached $23,000 of that $60,000 total.
This event will take place in front of the six Schnucks Market locations in the Evansville area.
- 600 East Boonville New Harmony Rd. Evansville
- 4500 West Lloyd Expwy, Evansville
- 3700 First Avenue Evansville
- 5000 Washington Ave. Evansville
- 3501 Green River Rd. Evansville
- 8301 Bell Oaks Rd. Newburgh
14 News is live at the Schnucks West Lloyd Expressway location.
