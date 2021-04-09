Rainy and cooler start to the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps topped in the middle 80s with sunny skies on Friday. A cold front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the Tri-State late Friday night through Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be about 20 degrees cooler than Friday with low to mid 60s. Sunshine returns on Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. Next week will bring another chance of rain on Tuesday, Highs through the week will stay in the middle 60s and lows will drop into the middle 40s each night.