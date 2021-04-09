Ohio Co. suspect shot by deputy has criminal record, court records show

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More information is being unveiled about the officer-involved shooting in Ohio County and the criminal history of the suspect, 29-year-old Patrick Bunch.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Mulberry Court Apartments in Hartford.
Thursday’s shooting, according to court records, is not Bunch’s only run-in with the law.
Records show two other active felony cases, not including Thursday’s incident with deputies.
In the first felony case, Patrick Bunch was accused of stealing checks in February.
According to an arrest warrant, those checks were from Second Baptist Church’s account and were forged.
Records show those checks were made out to Bunch and two other people.
The check made out to Bunch was $1,100 dollars, according to records.
In March, Bunch was accused of possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
In Thursday’s shooting, troopers say Bunch tried to come at deputies with a hammer and a knife.
This is when officials say an Ohio County deputy shot Bunch in the hand.
Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty said Friday the deputy involved has been placed on paid leave for a week.
The sheriff said there is a psychological process deputies must go through before they can return to work.
14 News also asked whether deputies were wearing body-worn cameras. Sheriff Beatty said the sheriff’s office does not have them because they are too expensive for their budget.
Sheriff Beatty told 14 News he wishes his office had body-worn cameras.
Bunch is charged with the following:
- Attempted Murder of a Police Officer
- Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor, 1st Offense
- Assault 3rd, Police Officer
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Resisting Arrest
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)
- Possession of Marijuana
