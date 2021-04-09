2 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases in local Illinois counties Friday.
Those new cases were reported in Wayne and White counties.
The state has now had 1,273,200 total cases and 21,476 total deaths.
Illinois has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to higher education staff, government workers, and media.
As of March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders also became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On April 12, all residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,719 cases, 51 deaths
- White County - 1,659 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,340 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 543 cases, 12 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.