Investigation into suspicious package nets more than 1,200 THC cartridges

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A suspicious package that was being shipped to an address in Newburgh led detectives in Warrick County to recover over 1,200 illegal THC vape cartridges.
On April 5, authorities with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of the suspicious package.
Officials say the package was flagged, and after a positive K9 alert, detectives got a search warrant.
Inside, they say they found 1,224 THC cartridges that had an approximate street value of $30,000.
Warrick County detectives, along with help from the Newburgh Police Department, set up a controlled delivery.
They say the package was ultimately accepted at the residence.
According to the sheriff’s office, they were granted a search warrant for that residence, where they found additional THC cartridges and 104 marijuana-infused Rice Krispie treats.
They say the investigation is currently ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.
