Ind. reports new COVID death in Dubois Co., 16 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,374 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths statewide.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 696,175 confirmed cases and 12,726 total deaths.
The state map shows one of Friday’s new deaths was in Dubois County.
It shows 22 news cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, seven new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, seven new cases in Gibson County, zero new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Dubois County has released gathering guidelines now that Gov. Holcomb has left that up to local officials.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone, can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,920 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,049 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,649 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,784 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,672 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,248 cases, 88 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,266 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,296 cases, 34 deaths
