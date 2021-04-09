‘Idea Home’ tours benefiting Ronald McDonald House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend you can view the beautiful new Idea Home in Newburgh, and the money raised will go to a local non-profit.
The home is in Victoria Manor at 1844 Pebble Beach Drive.
It’s a one-of-a-kind home with design influences from all over the world.
Maricel Reyes and her family will move in soon.
She says her favorite part of the house is the tropical themed upper deck.
“It’s a dream home for the family,” said Reyes.
Tours end Friday at 8 p.m. and will continue Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tours cost $20. The money will go to The Ronald McDonald House.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.