HOPE of Evansville hosts tour for new model home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - HOPE of Evansville hosted an open house Friday to show off one of its new model homes.
14 News toured the home located on 309 Jefferson Ave.
HOPE of Evansville was awarded $1.2 million in low-income housing tax credits from the Indiana Housing Community Development back in 2018. Since then, the non-profit organization has been working to put those tax credits to good use.
Various homes have sprung up throughout the Goosetown, Tepe and Culver neighborhoods. While the project is not quite done yet, organization officials shared just a small part of what this partnership was able to achieve.
”Very rewarding to revitalize a neighborhood by putting decent and affordable housing in the neighborhoods,” Josh Calhoun, executive director at HOPE of Evansville said. “The housing stock in this area is pretty old, so we’re really happy to put some nice units in the area back onto the market. We’re hoping with our effort improving the neighborhood that it would inspire some of the residents to really have a sense of pride in the neighborhood, and really be excited about where they live.”
The family planning to live in the townhouse on Jefferson Avenue is set to move in on Monday.
