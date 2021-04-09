HOPE of Evansville hosts tour for new model home

”Very rewarding to revitalize a neighborhood by putting decent and affordable housing in the neighborhoods,” Josh Calhoun, executive director at HOPE of Evansville said. “The housing stock in this area is pretty old, so we’re really happy to put some nice units in the area back onto the market. We’re hoping with our effort improving the neighborhood that it would inspire some of the residents to really have a sense of pride in the neighborhood, and really be excited about where they live.”