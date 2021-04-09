Green River District reports 1 COVID-19 death, 21 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and 21 additional cases.
They say 10 are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, two are in both Ohio and Union counties, and one new case is in both Hancock and Webster counties.
The newly added death was out of Ohio County. Officials say that death was found during the state’s audit of death certificates.
The Hopkins County health department says they have a confirmed UK variant B.1.1.7 COVID positive patient in Hopkins County. They say as of now, the vaccines are creating immunity to these variants.
As of April 5, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,013 cases, 175 deaths, 9,088 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,853 cases, 58 deaths, 2,781 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,449 cases, 55 deaths, 2,218 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,411 cases, 72 deaths, 3,871 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,181 cases, 19 deaths, 1,036 recovered
- McLean Co. - 845 cases, 28 deaths, 772 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,257 cases, 15 deaths, 1,149 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 816 cases, 16 deaths, 732 recovered
