Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 4/9
By 14 News Staff | April 9, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 5:07 AM

(WFIE) - A wanted man was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Hartford. Officials say the man came after deputies with weapons, causing one to fire.

President Biden is taking a strong stance against gun violence in America, on the heels of two more deadly mass shootings this week.

Educators across the Tri-State are hoping to send a message to state legislators. They’re planning a rally in Evansville tomorrow, supporting fair funding for public schools.

And we’re stepping up the War on Hunger. We’re live with the Salvation Army for day-long coverage to help feed our friends and neighbors.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.