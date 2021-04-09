EVSC faculty, staff receive $1k bonuses for work during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is using grant money to give teachers a bonus for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
EVSC teachers say they’re grateful for the $1,000 stipend.
Throughout the past year, schools have stayed open, but it hasn’t necessarily been easy to keep it that way.
Representatives from the teachers union say overtime has become a pretty common occurrence.
EVSC is choosing to use grant money for COVID-19 relief in the form of a stipend as a “thank you” gift to their teachers.
Beyond expressing their thanks, the bonus is meant to help give teachers a boost.
Evansville Teachers Association President Michael Rust says they have been fighting for years to get pay increases to combat Indiana’s recent track record of prioritizing private education.
He says this is school corporation’s way of providing some support where the state hasn’t.
“We have teachers who struggle on a daily basis with their regular salary, so every little bit helps,” Rust said. “It is not the answer to teacher pay increases. It is not the answer to our funding crisis, and that’s what it is - it’s a funding crisis.”
The money is going to be paid out on May 28.
Rust says teachers are holding a funding rally on Saturday at the Four Freedoms Monument.
