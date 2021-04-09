Evansville African American Museum raising awareness for sickle cell disease

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville African American Museum received a donation that will be used to raise awareness for sickle cell disease.
According to officials from the American Red Cross, sickle cell disease affects one in every 365 African American births.
This is why the Tri-State Medical Alliance and the Red Cross presented a check for $3,000 to the museum. That money will be used to share why it’s so important for African Americans to donate blood.
“The more that Black and brown people can donate, the more it will help those who are significantly, you know, bothered by this disease,” Evansville African American Museum Executive Director Kori Miller said.
For those who would like to donate, click here to visit the American Red Cross website to schedule an appointment. Officials say one donation can save up to three lives.
