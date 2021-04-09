Driver charged with 3 murder counts in deadly McLean Co. crash

McLean Co., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s an update on the March 18 crash in McLean County that killed three people.
Kentucky State Police arrested and charged 24-year-old Dylan Cole Howard, of Calhoun.
He faces the following charges:
1) Murder - Three (3) counts
2) Assault, 1st Degree
3) Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
4) Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
5) Criminal Abuse, 1st Degree (Child 12 or under)
6) Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree
7) Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree
8) Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate
9) Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance
10) Failure to Wear Seatbelts
Howard is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.
Troopers say Dylan (Cole) Howard was traveling northbound and crossed over sideswiping a dump truck driven by Brian Korb.
They say Howard then crashed head-on into Joshua Fox who was following the dump truck heading southbound.
Fox died at the scene, as well as two of Howard’s passengers, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and 3-year-old Emberlyn Howard.
Howard and another juvenile passenger were flown to the hospital.
Korb was not hurt.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation
