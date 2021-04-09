Cops Connecting with Kids surprises middle schoolers with trip to Disney World

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday afternoon, four students at McGary Middle School were surprised with the trip of a lifetime.
Cops Connecting with Kids made a stop at each student’s house to let them know they were chosen for a trip to visit Disney World.
14 News spoke to the lucky winners, the parents and law enforcement about what it all means to be part of the special experience.
“It’s such a great honor to have him picked for this and we really appreciate all the work from the school this year,” parent Jennifer Singleton said. “Especially this year, I think it’s been a harder job for all those teachers and staff, so we really thank them for those efforts this year.”
“I mean we look forward to this all year long - we plan and plan for this trip,” Evansville Police Department Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith said. “The families know about it before the kids. They kept it from them as a surprise. It’s just exciting to be part of.”
