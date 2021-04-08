Warmer Friday, more rain to start the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breezy and cooler on Thursday as a cold front brought rain across the region. Skies will clear a bit for Friday and south winds will kick temps back into the middle 70s. More showers and thunderstorms will move in on Friday night, and the rain threat will linger through the first half of Saturday. Highs on Saturday will drop back into the upper 60s. Sunny and dry on Sunday and Monday with high temps climbing into the lower 70s. Cooler with scattered showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps falling back into the middle 60s.