Vanderburgh Co. Council continues discussion on broadband access

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Council continues to work towards improved broadband.
At their meeting Wednesday night, the Council discussed how to spend American Rescue Plan dollars, having already put their support behind better internet for residents in rural parts of the county.
With a lean toward broadband, members of council all expressed different concerns.
“If we’re going to do this and provide this service, try to provide it in areas where we can get the most users on to it.,” said Council member Joe Kiefer.
The Council’s meeting comes on the heels of the County’s Road to Recovery Meeting Wednesday afternoon.
That committee will narrow down how each cent of those funds will be spent.
