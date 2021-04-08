UE names Educators of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville named its Educators of the Year Wednesday - recognizing those who go above and beyond every day.
At Delaware Elementary, Cathy Hoffman was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Cathy’s family and friends were on hand as she received the award.
Humbly, Cathy says she feels every teacher has worked so hard this past year, and deserves recognition.
She has a saying in her classroom - “We don’t do easy, we make easy happen through hard work.”
“Especially this year, with everything that is going on with COVID, its been a rough year. So I am super grateful to be in this position,” said Cathy. “It feels super amazing to be recognized, but I know that every teacher out there is just working their heart out for all the kids in Evansville.”
Joining her on the list of honorees were Middle School Educator of the Year Gayle Mooney from Scott School.
Peter Barringer from Harrison was named High School Educator of the year, and Susie Masterson from Evansville Christian was named Building Principal of the Year.
