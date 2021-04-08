Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Police are investigating a shots fired call in Henderson. Officers were called to Green River Road, where they say they found many shell casings.
President Biden switches gears today to focus on executive orders to curb gun violence after recent mass shootings across the country.
The Lady Colonels and the E-Gals are headed to the Sweet 16. The two will face off tonight in Rupp arena as they try to capture a state title.
From West Virginia to Dogtown, and seven years later, a message in a bottle is finally found. And the sender and finder are brought together after sending out an SOS.
