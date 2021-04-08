KSP: Suspect facing multiple charges after deputy-involved shooting in Ohio Co.

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - More details are getting revealed surrounding an officer-involved shooting in western Kentucky.
The investigation started Thursday afternoon in the small town of Hartford.
Kentucky State Police say the wanted man that deputies were looking for was 29-year-old Patrick Bunch. State troopers say he was found at Hartford’s Mulberry Court Apartments.
The residential area sits between the Rough River and the Ohio County Board of Education.
“She did identify herself,” a neighbor recalled referencing the deputy. “She did tell him to get down.”
As Ohio County deputies tried to serve Bunch several arrest warrants, authorities say he moved toward deputies with a knife and was also armed with a hammer.
“I heard an officer telling Patrick to get down, get down, drop the weapons,” the neighbor added. “Then I heard two gunshots followed by two more, according to a family member who was more outside than I was.”
We are told that Deputy Katie Pate shot Bunch after he refused to drop his weapons and charged at authorities. He was shot in the hand and was taken to a local hospital before jail.
“Our cops were definitely on point and they responded fast,” the neighbor said. “That is an extra reassurance if something happens, these cops have got our backs.”
Property managers at the apartment complex describe it as a ‘sad situation,’ and said it is unfortunate for them, plus for Bunch and his family. They added the man has children and estimate he lived there for about a year.
“People need to be watching who they bring into these apartments,” the neighbor expressed. “They need to be vetting it a little better.”
Bunch is in jail facing a slew of charges, which include the following:
- Attempted Murder of a Police Officer
- Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Offense
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor, 1st Offense
- Assault 3rd, Police Officer
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Resisting Arrest
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)
- Possession of Marijuana
Deputy Pate was not hurt. She is now on paid administrative leave.
This is protocol for most police agencies when officers are involved in this serious of a situation.
No one else was hurt either.
