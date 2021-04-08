EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with showers ending by 9:00 a.m.. Clearing skies during the afternoon with cooler high temps in the upper 60s.
Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer behind southerly winds. High temps will climb back 80-degrees. There is a slight chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Friday night, showers and thunderstorms likely...mainly late. Low temps in the upper 50s.
Saturday, showers likely during the morning then scattered during the afternoon. Cooler high temps in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday, brighter and warmer as high temps stretch into upper 60s to 70-degrees.
