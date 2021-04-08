REAL ID reminder: You’ll have to update soon

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Americans will soon need a REAL ID to board a domestic flight without a passport.
In Owensboro, all you have to do is schedule an appointment at the new Owensboro Regional Driver License office off Highway 81.
Be sure to bring a proof of identity, social security, and address. You’ll fill out paperwork, get your picture taken, pay, and you’ll be all set.
“Typically in takes a couple weeks, maybe three weeks to get real ID back mailed to you,” said Al Mattingly, the Daviess County Judge Executive.
Officials say REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards will be required to board domestic commercial flights, or to enter military bases and other secure federal facilities.
The deadline is October.
If you already have a passport or military ID don’t have to apply for a REAL ID.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.