Police: Man arrested after sideswiping cruiser while officer was performing traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he hit a parked cruiser while the officer was performing a traffic stop.
According to authorities, an Evansville police officer had pulled over an SUV over on the Lloyd, just west of Vann Avenue.
Police say that driver pulled over on the inside shoulder of the Lloyd instead of the usual outside shoulder.
The officer says as he was talking with the driver, he heard a loud pop. He says he then saw a piece of the passenger-side mirror of his patrol car launch into the air before falling just a few feet from where he was standing.
The officer says he then saw a red pickup truck drive past them in the inside lane.
That officer then quickly finished his current traffic stop to catch up to the red truck.
According to the arrest affidavit, the driver was speeding up and changing lanes to try to take the Weinbach exit.
The officer eventually pulled the driver over at Franklin and Weinbach Avenue.
That’s where authorities say they took the 27-year-old Jamey Malvern into custody.
Police say they took Malvern to a nearby roadway to have him perform field sobriety tests. They say he failed those tests.
Malvern is facing resisting, leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence charges.
