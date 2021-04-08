Police: Dealer arrested after teen nearly dies of overdose

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a 17-year-old thought the pill they took Wednesday was Percocet, but it was actually laced with fentanyl.
Police say it took several doses of Narcan to save the teen’s life. The 17-year-old was eventually stabilized at the hospital.
Officers say they learned the teen had purchased the pill, and the investigation led them to an apartment in the 800 block of W. Noel Ave.
Police say 23-year-old Antonio Anderson was at the apartment, which smelled like marijuana.
They were able to get a search warrant and say they found several suspected fentanyl pills, a large amount of marijuana, a gun, and cash.
Police say Anderson admitted to selling pills to the teen who overdosed.
He was arrested on several charges including Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Illegal Controlled Substance-Physical Injury.
