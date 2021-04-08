Lady Colonels set for Sweet 16 Tourney match-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Thursday night in Lexington, KY, two local girl’s basketball teams will go head-to-head in the opening round of the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Tournament. Apollo and Henderson Co. have met once already this season and will face one another for a second time in win-or-go-home fashion.
“Apollo’s a good team but so are we,” said Henderson sophomore, Mallorie Veal. “It’s just gonna come down to who wants it more, who’s gonna play better, who’s gonna fight hard - I think we have what it takes.”
The Lady Colonels got the best of the E-Gals back on March 9 in that lone meeting, 50-33. But the team says a neutral site location like Rupp Arena doesn’t award a “home crowd” atmosphere like the one during the regular season.
“In Rupp Arena, nobody has a homecourt advantage, it’s just about who’s all playing better,” said Henderson senior, Kaytlan Kemp.
“So, that’s the big challenge for us, we just have to play better than Apollo and we should be good to go.”
Henderson Co. punched their ticket to the State Tournament over a week ago, winning the Colonels’ 3rd straight 2nd Region Championship. The program will now make its’ 17th appearance in the Sweet Sixteen this week.
“They know us, we know them - we know what to expect and they know what to expect out of us,” said Henderson head coach, Jeff Haile.
“It’s two hard-nosed teams pretty much is what it is, two teams that really play hard, aggressively, play defense and really get after people and have some kids that can really score the basket, so it’s going to be an interesting ballgame.”
Henderson Co. (18-4) and Apollo (16-6) are set for a 4:00 CT tip-off at Rupp Arena Thursday night.
