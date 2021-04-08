Ky. Gov. Beshear signs voting laws

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Changes are coming to the way people in Kentucky can vote.
Governor Andy Beshear signed several bills into law. Among them, was a bill that creates three days of no-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky.
In addition, the bill keeps some voting procedures that were used during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the online portal to request absentee ballots, along with secure drop-boxes.
The bill will make it easier to remove people from the voter rolls if they are registered to vote in another state.
