Ky. Gov. Beshear signs voting laws
By 14 News Staff | April 8, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:56 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Changes are coming to the way people in Kentucky can vote.

Governor Andy Beshear signed several bills into law. Among them, was a bill that creates three days of no-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky.

In addition, the bill keeps some voting procedures that were used during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the online portal to request absentee ballots, along with secure drop-boxes.

The bill will make it easier to remove people from the voter rolls if they are registered to vote in another state.

