Kentucky Wesleyan hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College is partnering with with Poole’s Pharmacy Care in Owensboro to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus for faculty, staff and students.
The clinic will be available for vaccine doses on Friday, Apr. 9, and Friday, Apr. 30.
In early March, Kentucky Wesleyan College President Dr. Thomas Mitzel announced that KWC intends to return to a fully operational residential campus in the fall of 2021.
“The availability of the vaccine and an opportunity to host a clinic on campus makes our return to a fully residential campus an even greater reality,” said Mitzel. “We are appreciative of the partnership offered by Poole’s Pharmacy Care and pleased with the response of our campus community to schedule an appointment. We also have numerous faculty and staff who have already been vaccinated, thanks to the continued expansion of eligible groups including higher education professionals.”
