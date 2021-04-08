Ind. reports 16 new COVID deaths statewide, 23 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,397 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths statewide.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 694,836 confirmed cases and 12,710 total deaths.
The state map shows none of Thursday’s new deaths were in our local counties.
It shows 23 news cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone, can call 211.
COVID-19 testing at Evansville’s CK Newsome Center has been extended through the end of June.
It’s still free and health insurance isn’t required.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office says both rapid and PCR tests will be offered, but you do need to register.
You can do that by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or calling 888-634-1116.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,899 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,046 cases, 116 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,642 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,784 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,671 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,241 cases, 88 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,266 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,296 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.