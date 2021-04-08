Henderson Co. GBB leads wire-to-wire in Sweet 16 win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County girls basketball team led wire-to-wire in the opening round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament, defeating Apollo in a 55-31 lopsided victory on Thursday.
Sophomore Jarie Thomas led all scoring with 17 points, while senior Sadie Wurth followed with 13 points. Apollo’s Shelbie Beatty led the E-Gals in scoring with 11 points and Amaya Curry finished with eight points.
Thursday’s win was the first for the Lady Colonels in the state tournament since 2017.
This is Henderson County’s 17th appearance in the Sweet 16.
Henderson County (19-4) advances to the quarterfinal round Friday night and will play the winner of Dixie Heights/Russell.
